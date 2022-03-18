New COVID-19 Variant With 2 Omicron Subvariants Detected In Israel: Muscle Pain, Headache And Other Symptoms Seen In Patients

New COVID-19 Variant Detected In Israel: Muscle Pain, Headache And Other Symptoms Seen In Patients

Both the cases were of the new variant of COVID-19 (combination of BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variant) was discovered during routine PCR testing.

Even as the world battles the highly virulent Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in South Africa in 2021, reports have surfaced that Israel has detected a new variant of the deadly virus. According to Israel's Health Ministry, the country has registered two cases of a previously unknown coronavirus variant that are thought to be a combination of the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants.

"Both the cases were of the new variant of COVID-19 (combination of BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron variant) was discovered during routine PCR testing performed at the Ben-Gurion International Airport for all passengers entering the country," the Health Ministry quoted as saying.

Symptoms of New COVID Variant

COVID-19 is a virus that affects the lungs and other respiratory organs of the body. Therefore, it leads to some of the most complicated and visible respiratory symptoms. Here are some of the new Omicron symptoms that the patients who tested positive for the new combination variant have experienced:

Mild fever, Headaches and Muscle pain,

However, they did not require additional medical attention.

Should We Be Worried?

Talking about the risk associated with the newly detected variant, the Ministry has said that it is continuing to monitor the situation in the airport and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

"Analysis of the data revealed a unique genetic signature that combines mutations originating in the BA.1 strain and... the BA.2 strain," a spokesperson from Shamir Medical Center (Assaf Harofeh), where the PCR tests were sequenced, said in a statement.

You may like to read

"It is important to note that the variant's detection is only possible through deep sequencing. The data was immediately transmitted to the Health Ministry and Central Virus Laboratory for verification."

As this variant has not yet been discovered anywhere else in the world so there is not much known about it. But senior Hadassah Medical Center physician Prof. Dror Mevorach said: "Every two to three weeks there is a new variant."

"As long as it does not make up a significant part of new infections, it will not be defined as a variant of concern and has little significance," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Israel on Wednesday recorded 6,332 new coronavirus cases. The country also announced it will not lift more Covid restrictions amid rising infections "in several locations around the world", the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

How To Stay Safe From The Infection?

COVID can infect anyone and everyone, irrespective of age, gender, etc. However, there are some safety measures that can be taken in order to contain the virus spread. Here is a list:

Do not lower your guards. Keep your masks on. Avoid crowd as much as possible. Keep a close tab on the symptoms, and never miss out on the common ones. Keep your hands clean (use a good quality sanitiser).