New COVID-19 Variant 'IHU' With 46 Mutations Detected In France, 12 Infected

According to the researchers, this new variant contains 46 mutations even more than Omicron which makes it more resistant to vaccines and infectious.

At a time when the world is fighting a new surge in daily COVID-19 cases, which has been attributed to a highly mutated variant - Omicron, scientists in France identified another heavily mutated strain of the coronavirus. Named IHU, the B.1.640.2 variant was discovered by the academics at institute IHU Mediterranee Infection. According to the reports, at least 12 cases of the new variant have been reported near Marseilles, and have been linked to travel to the African country Cameroon.

What is so unusual about this new variant? Researchers say that the newly detected COVID variant 'IHU' has more mutations as compared to the Omicron variant which is wrecking havoc worldwide. "The variant contains 46 mutations which are even more than Omicron. Our study results say that this can help the virus variant to become more resistant to vaccines and increase its transmissibility," a researcher told the media.

'IHU' COVID Variant: Is This A New Threat?

Epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding posted a long Twitter thread in which he said that new variants keep emerging but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous. "What makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus," he said.

The world is currently battling two dangerous strains of Nobel coronavirus, namely Delta and Omicron. While delta variant was detected in India in 2020 and led to the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, the Omicron variant is a new strain that was detected in a sample taken from South Africa on November 24 last year. Since then, it has spread to more than 100 countries. In India, it has infected nearly 1,900 people.

The Omicron variant was categorised as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organisation (WHO) after studies showed that there are over 30 worrisome mutations in its spike protein which makes it capable of infecting fully immunized individuals.

