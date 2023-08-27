New COVID-19 Variant EG.5 Now Dominant in US: Experts Warn of Possible New COVID Wave

The EG.5 "Eris" variant is now the dominant COVID-19 strain in the U.S. Here's what to know about transmission and symptoms.

The new COVID-19 variant EG.5 is rapidly spreading across the United States. According to the latest report by the CDC, the newly detected variant is now dominant in the USA and is triggering fresh cases. About 17.3% of U.S. COVID cases are believed to have been caused by the variant, formally known as EG.5, in early August, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number is 7.5% higher than it was in early July.

Eris is one of several closely related Omicron subvariants that have been competing for dominance in recent months. Scroll down to know everything about this new variant and understand what makes it capable of causing a new wave of coronavirus globally.

What Is EG.5 COVID Variant?

Viruses mutate, so it was only a matter of time before yet another new SARS-CoV-2 strain (the virus that causes COVID-19) emerged and started to spread. This summer's strain is known as EG.5, also known as Eris (a nickname given to the Greek goddess of conflict and discord). Eris, an ancestor of Omicron, has already surpassed all other coronavirus subvariants in the number of infections in the nation. So what is this new variant? What makes it capable of causing fresh cases? Let us understand.

The Omicron variant, which first appeared in November 2021 and has had numerous subvariants, is the ancestor of EG.5, which was discovered in February. (It might be important to note that, except in extremely rare circumstances, the original strain of Omicron, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and the early, more dangerous Alpha and Delta versions are no longer in circulation.)

What Makes EG.5 Dangerous?

The newly detected COVID-19 variant - EG.5 has a novel mutation in the spike protein, which helps the virus enter the host cell. This mutation may allow the virus to partially avoid the immunity developed after an infection or vaccination.

Because of alterations that could make it more contagious or severe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has designated EG.5 as a "variant of interest," meaning that nations should monitor it more closely than other strains.

What Are The Symptoms of EG.5 COVID-19 VARIANT?

Like other Omicron strains, EG.5 usually affects the upper respiratory system, resulting in a runny nose, sore throat, and other cold-like symptoms as opposed to lower respiratory tract symptoms. Here are 10 signs of this new variant that one should never ignore:

High fever Congested nose Chest congestion Runny nose Sore throat Cough and cold Body ache or muscle cramps Pain above the eyelid Nausea or vomiting Diarrhea Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing (In rare cases)

EG.5 Now Dominant In the USA

According to the experts, the newly detected COVID-19 variant -- EG.5 might be beating out other variants of coronavirus because it appears to have a "slightly beneficial mutation." Let's know 10 important facts about this new dominant COVID strain.

Also known as "Eris," the strain is likely more transmissible than the previously-dominant XBB.1.16 variant. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), little over 20% of instances of the virus are caused by the EG.5 strain, an Omicron-descended variant. As per experts who are studying this new variant and its characteristics, the two strains, EG.5 and XBB.1.5, are not identical, but they're pretty close. The EG.5 variant, which is more prevalent globally, is connected to the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.9.2. This new variant comes with a worrisome mutation in its spike protein. This makes it capable of evading vaccine-induced immunity. "It can evade immunity against Covid and can infect a large number of people," says experts.

Should India Worry?

The EG.5 form has higher transmissibility but, for the time being at least, is not considered to pose greater hazards to public health, according to the World Health Organisation, which has urged nations to share COVID-19 data.

COVID Sweeps Through US

Other dominant variants include XBB.1.16, with 15.6% of cases, and XBB.2.23, with 11.2% of cases, CDC data show. Another 10.3% of COVID cases are from XBB.1.5, while 8.6% of cases were caused by an XBB-related variant known as FL.1.5.1.

