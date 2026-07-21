New COVID-19 variant detected in India: Omicron RF.5 is spreading rapidly - Can existing vaccines still protect you?

The Omicron RF.5 subvariant is spreading rapidly across India. Scroll down to know why this variant is different, how efficient previous vaccines are, and who is at risk of another infection.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Divya K S

Omicron RF.5 Sub-Variant: COVID-19 is back! After wreaking havoc for over 6 years, the world was finally breathing a sigh of relief when news about the re-emergence of another mutated version of SARS-CoV-2, causing COVID-19, was detected in Andhra Pradesh. Named Omicron RF.5, experts note that this is another mutated version of the highly lethal coronavirus that has killed millions across the globe ever since it was first detected in 2019 in China's Wuhan.

New COVID Variant Detected In India: What We Know

While health experts say there is no reason to panic, the variant's increased transmissibility and ability to partially evade existing immunity induced by the vaccines have raised serious concerns, particularly among vulnerable groups.

Let's take a close look at this new variant of the Omicron strain and know how it differs from previous mutations and whether current vaccines still offer protection.

Omicron RF.5 Sub-Variant: All You Need To Know

Here are all your questions and their answers:

What Is The RF.5 Variant?

With cases of the newly detected subvariant of the Omicron strain on the rise, it is important to know how deadly this new strain is.

As per studies, RF.5 is a sub-lineage of the Omicron variant is not a new variant. It was previously detected in Singapore and parts of Southeast Asia. According to the health authorities, the identification of the variant reflects the continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 and highlights the importance of genome sequencing to monitor emerging strains.

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Should We Worry About Another Deadly Outbreak?

Although the strain has been found to evade vaccine-induced immunity, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav urged people not to panic, stating that there was currently no evidence suggesting that RF.5 causes more severe illness compared with other circulating Omicron variants.

"There is no evidence that RF.5 causes more severe disease than other circulating Omicron variants," Yadav said in an official statement.

As per the latest reports, taking cognizance of the sudden surge in fresh cases, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has revealed that they are closely monitoring the new strain. "Current evidence does not indicate that the variant is linked to increased severity or a rise in hospitalisations."

Symptoms of Omicron RF.5 Sub-Variant

These are some of the most commonly noticed signs of this new variant:

Fever or chills Sore throat Runny or blocked nose Persistent cough Headache Body aches Fatigue Loss of appetite

Some individuals may also experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhoea, though these are less common.

Now let's move to the next and the most asked questions - Are vaccines still efficient against the newly detected COVID variant?

Can Existing Vaccines Protect You?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Divya K S, distinguished Infectious Diseases Specialist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bangalore, said - "Yes, the existing vaccines can still protect you, but with some limitations. Current COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective at reducing the risk of severe illness, hospitalisation, and death, even if they are less effective at preventing infection from newer Omicron subvariants like RF.5."

Disclaimer: COVID is spreading again; make sure to keep a close check on government websites for genuine news and updates. Get yourself checked by a doctor immediately if you spot any of the signs and symptoms mentioned above. Stay alert, stay safe!

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