In a recent development the Ministry of Science and Technology's National Laboratory for Scientific Computing (LNCC) said that a possible new variant of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in several regions of Brazil. The laboratory has issued a warning and said that this latest variant contains a mutation that could complicate the planning of new strategies to control Covid-19”. Brazilian scientists discovered the new variant as the country's healthcare system nears collapse due to a rise in cases generated by the P.1 strain that emerged in the northern Brazil's state of Amazonas in November 2020 the Xinhua