New COVID-19 Variant Deltacron Found In Cyprus: How Transmissible Is It? All You Need To Know

New COVID-19 Variant Deltacron Found In Cyprus: How Transmissible Is It? All You Need To Know

As if Delta and Omicron variants of deadly coronavirus weren't already enough, a professor from Cyprus has now claimed that a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 has been found. Read on to know everything about it.

COVID-19 is here to stay and the world just got a reminder of the same with the detection of another new variant of the novel coronavirus - Deltacron. So, what is deltacron? How transmissible is it? What are the new symptoms? We answer all your queries in this article. To begin with, the deltacron variant is a combination strain of Covid-19 that combines delta and omicron was found in Cyprus. Delta and Omicron are the two most contagious and dangerous variants of COVID-19. Both the strains have high mutations in their spike protein and can transmit easily from person to person.

"There are currently Omicron and Delta co-infections and we found this strain that is a combination of these two. The discovery was named Deltacron due to the identification of Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genome," Leondios Kostrikis, professor at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, quoted as saying.

What Is Deltacron?

Deltacron is a variant of the combination of two already existing strains of COVID-19, namely Delta and Omicron (Delta+Omicron=Deltacron). This new strain was first identified in Cyprus. According to the experts, this latest SARS-CoV-2 variant has Omicron-like genetic signatures within the Delta genomes. Also, Deltacron is not an official name that has been given to the strain by the global health body - World Health Organization (WHO) and it is still not an officially acknowledged variant.

TRENDING NOW

Is Deltacron More Transmissible?

There is no data on whether newly detected Deltacron is more transmissible than the previous strains of COVID-19 or not. According to the latest report, a total of 25 cases (so far only mild) have been found in Cyprus which have been linked to the deltacron variant of coronavirus. As of now, the global health body World Health Organisation (WHO) has not said anything about the newly detected variant and it is yet to be ascertained whether the vaccine is more transmissible or not. Meanwhile, Cyprus Health Minister Michalis Hadjipandelas has said that the new "variant" is not something to worry about at this moment.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES