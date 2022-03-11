New COVID-19 Symptoms: Nerve Damage and 4 Other Symptoms You May Suffer Even After Recovery

In a recent study, experts have stated that there are a few more new symptoms that have been noticed among the recovered covid patients. Let's understand more about them.

You might have recovered from the deadly COVID-19 infection, but there are high chances of your body still dealing with some sort of symptoms that can make your life troublesome. Long-COVID symptoms can be extremely hard to manage, however, spotting them in their initial stages of onset can make things a little less complicated.

What exactly does long-COVID mean? When certain symptoms of coronavirus infection persist for over months, even after recovery, they are known as long-COVID symptoms. Some of the symptoms which can persist even after you have recovered from the deadly virus infection include:

Extreme fatigue Persistent cough Chest pain Difficulty in breathing Indigestion Brain fog Muscle pain Vision-related issues

New Long-COVID Symptoms You Should Know

"Post COVID-19 condition, also known as "long COVID," refers collectively to the constellation of long-term symptoms that some people experience after they have had COVID-19. People who experience post COVID-19 conditions sometimes refer to themselves as long-haulers," says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Nerve Damage

A very serious and fatal condition that one may suffer post-COVID recovery is nerve damage. COVID-19 virus has the potential to damage several body parts, and nerves are also one of them. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital and the National Institutes of Health have revealed evidence of peripheral neuropathy; the symptoms of which are weakness, pain in the hands and feet, and fatigue.

Speaking about this new long-COVID symptom, lead author Anne Louise Oaklander said, "Our findings suggest that some long COVID patients had damage to their peripheral nerve fibers, and that damage to the small-fiber type of nerve cell may be prominent." The author adds that this can also interrupt the body's respiratory system, blood vessels, and the digestive system to a great extent."

Depression

Another serious post-COVID complication can be depression, anxiety, or frequent mood swings. "People who have been infected with COVID-19 are three times more likely to experience anxiety, and nearly twice as likely to experience depression, and 2.6 times more likely to have both conditions, than people who have never had COVID-19," says a study published in the European Journal of Internal Medicine.

Brain Fog

COVID not only affects your lungs and heart but also leaves your body suffering from major mental health issues. COVID can have lasting effects on your brain and thus experts say that some of the long-COVID symptoms can include inattention, cognitive troubles, fatigue, behavioral troubles, and other neurological symptoms. According to a Harvard study, COVID can cause damage to the brain directly by encephalitis, which may have devastating or subtle consequences.

Tingling Sensation In Body

Have you been noticing a sudden pain or tingling sensation when you sit for a long time? this may be a symptom of the long-COVID that you are suffering from. According to a report by the University of Michigan, chronic numbness or tingling can be a symptom of any number of disorders: stroke, tumor, multiple sclerosis - to name a few.