Planning to buy a face mask to protect yourself from COVID? The novel coronavirus has taken the whole world in its grip. There are many things that were not normal a year back but are now a part of our lives. One of such a change is face masks. Face masks are one of the most effective tools to defend against the speed of SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 surge continues in Maharashtra: Night curfew, full lockdown on weekends in Aurangabad

Are all masks effective? New research has revealed that a three-layered mask can help protect an individual more than any of those single or double-layered alternatives. Multilayered masks were not new but what is it that makes these three-layered masks more effective? According to the experts, additional layers in the mask may help us protect against SARS-CoV-2 by not letting the virus-laden contagious droplets or particles pass through the mask. Also Read - CoWIN registration not a must for healthcare workers, front line warriors to get the COVID-19 vaccine

Why Masks Are So Important?

Speaking to the media, Navneet Sood, Pulmonary Consultant, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said, “Covid-19 is mainly spread through respiratory droplets that are made when someone who has contracted the virus through coughing, sneezing, etc.” Sood also added, “As we know that the layers of a mask help in increasing its filtration power, it becomes crucial to wear a three-layered mask so that we can protect ourselves from getting infected or infecting people around us.” Also Read - This monoclonal antibody 'cocktail' may block COVID variants: Study

The team of researchers said that three-layered surgical masks are most effective at stopping large droplets from a cough or sneeze from getting atomized into smaller droplets. These large cough droplets can penetrate through the single or double-layered masks and atomize to much smaller droplets, which is particularly crucial since these smaller droplets (often called aerosols) are able to linger in the air for longer periods of time.

“While it is expected that large solid particles in the 500-600-micron range should be stopped by a single-layer mask with an average pore size of 30 microns, we are showing that this is not the case for liquid droplets,” one of the researchers was quoted as saying. He further added, “If these larger respiratory droplets have enough velocity, which happens for coughs or sneezes when they land on a single-layer of this material it gets dispersed and squeezed through the smaller pores in the mask.”

The study was published in the journal Science Advances, for which the team used a droplet generator and a high-speed time-lapse camera.

What Should One Keep In Mind While Selecting A Mask?

Earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had said that while selecting a mask one should always go for masks — with two or more layers of washable, breathable fabric, that completely cover your nose and mouth, that fit snugly against the sides of your face and don’t have gaps.

“One should know that not all fabrics make for an effective mask. Also, some fabrics don’t suit some skin types and how they are woven is another factor,” said Shiba Kalyan Biswal, Consultant, Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine, Narayana Hospital, Gurugram. “One should opt for masks with small pores as it may protect more against the coronavirus by not helping virus-laden droplets or participles to pass through. After buying maintaining their cleanliness is also a key factor,” Biswal added.

New Coronavirus Strain Is Here! Take Extra Precautions

The health experts have also warned that we need to be more careful as cases of new coronavirus strains are gradually rising in the country. They have expressed a number of possibilities which could be because of the lax attitude of people towards following the Covid protocols or the likeability of “mutations and new strains” causing the surge, as has been studied by the laboratories involved in the Covid detection across the country.

Various studies cited that a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that emerged in the UK — B.1.1.7 — in November 2020 is more transmissible than pre-existing variants and will lead to a large resurgence of coronavirus cases.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday said that a total of 16,838 new cases of Covid-19 in the last one day pushed the tally to 1,11,73,761, and 113 died. The Ministry also informed that 7,61,834 samples were tested on Thursday. The cumulative tests are done by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) so far stand at 21,99,40,742.

Earlier last week, Indians entered the second phase of the mass immunization program against the coronavirus after the emergency approval for ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’. According to the data, so far 2,09,89,010 doses are being administered in the country.