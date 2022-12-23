New COVID-19 Policy In UP, Mandatory Test For People With Influenza-Like Illness In K'taka

Triple Winter Epidemic In France claims the lives of 2 children and one adult after they were hospitalized.

The BF.7 variant is held responsible for the surge in COVID-19 infections in China. India steps up COVID preparedness in case the situation spirals out of control.

In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in China and other countries, India states have started tightening precautionary measures again. In Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government is planning to formulate a new policy for the prevention and management of the viral disease.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the fresh policy will be made in consultation with the state-level health advisory committee. The situation in Uttar Pradesh, however, is well under control, and no new COVID cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, he said.

The state's COVID positivity rate in December stood at 0.01 per cent, and currently there are 62 active cases in the state. More than 27,000 COVID tests were done in the last 24 hours in UP, but not a single sample tested positive for the virus, as informed by the CM.

The Chief Minister directed officials of the Medical Education and Health Department to coordinate for better COVID preparations, increase daily testing and conduct genome sequencing for new cases to monitor new variants. He also appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID protocol and wear face masks in crowded public places like hospitals, bus, railway stations and markets.

COVID test compulsory for people with influenza-like illness

In the state of Karnataka, the government has made it mandatory to conduct COVID-19 test of people with influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting on COVID management chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and which included technical advisory committee and senior officials.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that mandatory Covid test will be done for those with ILI and SARI in the state.

Also, wearing masks will be made mandatory in indoor, closed and air-conditioned places. An advisory will be issued in this regard, Sudhakar added.

Talking about the COVID precautionary measures taken by the state government, he said that up to 3,000 COVID-19 tests are being done every day, beds have been reserved in district hospitals for Covid and private hospitals will also be instructed to do the same. There will be random testing and screening of air passengers arriving from abroad at international airports in line with the Union government's guidelines, Sudhakar added.

He also urged people to get the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and "not be complacent."

With inputs from IANS