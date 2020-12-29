The new mutation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, may escape antibodies and re-infection may be possible, suggests a new report.

Few studies had proved that COVID-19 recovered patients carry antibodies that prevent re-infection. They are believed to give the patients a certain level of immunity from the virus for longer. However, a new study has suggested that at least 19 genetic variants of the virus in India have evolved to dodge these antibodies and may cause re-infection. In fact, it has been reported that one of these variants have already caused reinfection in India. Also Read - Beware: Common diabetic drug can trigger rare COVID-19 complications

New Mutations Of COVID-19 May Escape Antibodies

The team from CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), New Delhi with other researchers identified 120 ‘immune escape variants’ in SARS-CoV-2 from around the world. Of the 19 variants found in genomes from India, one variant called S: N440K was found to be in 2.1 per cent of the gene sequences in the country. Also Read - Lethal variant of COVID-19 has entered India: Strain found in 6 UK returnees' samples

The new strain of coronavirus was discovered in Britain earlier this month that prompted countries to suspend flights to and from the UK. The scientists have named the new strain as “VUI-202012/01,” which seems to dominate over existing versions of SARS-CoV-2. This variant includes a genetic mutation in the spike protein that the coronavirus uses to infect people.

What Are Antibodies?

To be able to combat the disease effectively, it is essential that you know how your body fights the foreign invaders that meddle with your health. Antibodies are Y shaped proteins produced by your immune system to kill harmful pathogens like bacteria, fungi, viruses and even chemicals. Also called immunoglobin, antibodies are a protective protein to fight foreign substances (antigens). The purpose of these antibodies is to recognize and latch onto antigens to remove them from your body and stop them from attacking your system.

How Do Antibodies Help Against Coronavirus?

When you get an infection, then your body produces antibodies so that you do not get the same infection again. It enables your immune system to recognize the threat and neutralize the effects.

Just like for any other infection, antibodies combat COVID-19 by circulating in your blood and hunting for antigens they recognize. When antibodies spot an antigen trying to invade your system and damage it, they stop the antigen and get rid of it immediately.

Antibodies in recovered patients ensure that their body can battle the virus in the future. But the debate over how long these antibodies last is still going on between experts. While some studies suggest that it may last 2-6 months, others say it might not last longer than a month.