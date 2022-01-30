New Coronavirus Strain NeoCov Is Only 1 Mutation Away From Infecting Humans: Wuhan Scientists Warn

Should you be worried? Well, experts say NeoCov's impact on humans is yet to be ascertained. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), whether NeoCov coronavirus poses a threat to humans requires further study.

First detected in 2019, the deadly coronavirus variant has a new strain - NeoCov. Even as the world battles COVID-19 and its variants, scientists from China's Wuhan have reported that there is a new type of coronavirus which has been detected in samples from South Africa. This is not a variant of coronavirus, but a new strain of the virus just like SARS-CoV-2. The Wuhan researchers have warned that this lethal variant called 'NeoCov' requires only one mutation to infiltrate human cells and carries the combination of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS)-CoV mortality rate (where one in every three infected persons may die) and the current SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus high transmission rate.

NeoCov Can Penetrate Human Cells

NeoCov, the new strain of coronavirus was first found in 2012-2015 in the bats' community in South Africa. So far the virus was only found to be infecting the animals, however, the recent warning from the Wuhan researchers has bought new worries for the humans as well. According to the scientists from Wuhan University in China, NeoCov can penetrate human cells in the same way as the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In a research paper posted on preprint website bioRxiv which has not been peer-reviewed yet, the scientists wrote, "NeoCov is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for humans". According to the researchers, the MERS-CoV and several bat coronaviruses employ 'DPP4' as their functional receptors. However, the receptor for NeoCoV, the closest MERS-CoV relative yet discovered in bats, remains "enigmatic".

NeoCov - Know More About It

In the study, the researchers unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry. "NeoCoV efficiently infects human ACE2 expressing cells after a T510F mutation on the receptor-binding motif (RBM). Notably, the infection could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV," the study showed. It means that neither antibodies nor protein molecules produced by people with respiratory diseases or who have been fully vaccinated can protect against NeoCoV.

No Need To Worry! NeoCov's Impact On Humans Is Yet To Be Ascertained

The study demonstrated the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using 'MERS-CoV-2' with both high fatality and transmission rate. Associated with the MERS-CoV virus, the new virus was discovered in outbreaks in Middle Eastern countries in 2012 and 2015 and is similar to SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid in humans. Its impact on humans is yet to be ascertained. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), whether NeoCov coronavirus poses a threat to humans requires further study.

The WHO has said that it "works closely" with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in order to "monitor and respond to the threat of emerging zoonotic viruses." Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic that has its origin in Wuhan, the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes Covid-19, has mutated and resulted in different variants of the virus, including the latest Omicron. The Delta strain is regarded as the most contagious form of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to date.

