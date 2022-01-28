New Coronavirus Strain NeoCov: How Dangerous Is It, What Are The New Symptoms? All You Need To Know

Coronavirus Strain NeoCov: How Dangerous Is It, What Are The New Symptoms? All You Need To Know

No, NeoCov is not a new variant of COVID-19. It is a new strain or another type of coronavirus just like SARS-CoV-2 and was first reported from South Africa.

It was in 2019 when the world was first notified about the emergence of the deadly virus infection COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 or SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19). The first case or the patient zero of this infection was reported from China's Wuhan city. With many mutations and variants, the virus reached several other countries in no time. As of now, there are two primary dangerous variants of COVID-19 that are hovering over the countries and wrecking havoc - the Delta variant and the newly detected Omicron variant. However, even as the world continues to grapple with SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, scientists in Wuhan, the place where the virus is assumed to have originated, have warned about a new strain of coronavirus which could be 'deadlier' and more dangerous than the COVID-19 variant. Dubbed as NeoCov, this new coronavirus strain is believed to have two worrisome characteristics -- highly transmissible and high mortality rate. According to the Wuhan scientists, Neo-Cov is being feared to cause fatalities among one in three patients. How worried should we be? Can it infect fully vaccinated individuals too? Here's what we know so far about the highly infectious virus.

NeoCov: Is It A New Variant of COVID-19?

No, NeoCov is not a new variant of COVID-19. It is a new strain or another type of coronavirus just like SARS-CoV-2 and was first reported from South Africa. The NeoCov strain has a high death and transmission rate. It is the closest relative to Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV). According to the reports, this coronavirus strain is associated with the MERS-CoV virus which was first discovered in outbreaks in Middle Eastern countries in 2012 and 2015. So far NeoCov was only found to be infecting the animals, however, in a recent study that is yet to be published, the Wuhan scientists have cautioned that this new type of coronavirus can also infect humans.

Should We Be Worried?

As discussed above, NeoCov has only been found infecting animals, especially bats. However, the study, published on bioRxiv website and quoted by Russian news portal Sputnik states that there is a possibility of Neo-Cov and its close relative PDF-2180-CoV infecting humans. According to the reports, this new strain of coronavirus is just one mutation away from taking the form of the virus which can easily enter the human body and infect the organs. The Wuhan scientists say that the NeoCov strain of coronavirus can penetrate human cells in the same way as SARS-CoV-2. "It is only one mutation away from becoming dangerous for humans," researchers said in a paper posted on preprint website bioRxiv, and not peer-reviewed yet.

TRENDING NOW

How Dangerous is NeoCov Strain of Coronavirus?

Though this variant is one mutation away from dangerous for humans, experts say that one in three infected by NeoCov can die due to the complications. NeoCov possesses the potential combination of COVID-19's high transmission rate and MERS-CoV's high mortality rate. NeoCov has a mortality rate of around 33%, meaning one in three infected people die on average, they said.

What Are The Symptoms of NeoCov?

The new strain is still under investigation by the experts, therefore no new symptoms have been reported so far. Although it is known to spread among animals, scientists claim NeoCov has symptoms similar to SARS-CoV-2 and could also infect humans. Some of the common COVID symptoms may include - fever, loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, runny nose, congestion, chest pain, persistent cough, headache, body ache, muscle pain, etc.

Will Existing Vaccines or Covid-19 Immunity Work Against NeoCov?

The Chinese scientists said that they "unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for the entry". The study "demonstrates the first case of ACE2 usage in MERS-related viruses, shedding light on a potential bio-safety threat of the human emergence of an ACE2 using 'MERS-CoV-2' with both high fatality and transmission rate". Notably, the infection could not be cross-neutralised by antibodies targeting SARS-CoV-2 or MERS-CoV, the researchers said.

You may like to read

To summarise everything, the study has found that the current immunity or antibodies gained from vaccinations or prior Covid-19 infections may not be effective in preventing NeoCov from infecting an individual. This is because NeoCov binds differently with the ACE2 receptor than SARS-CoV-2.

"This is a rather serious, interesting discovery but it is very difficult to estimate the direct danger of this particular strain. We can state that there is a multitude of these strains circulating in the wild and we need to study this multitude, this genetic diversity, and promote research in this area," Head of the Biotechnology Laboratory of the Gamaleya Center Sergey Alkhovsky was quoted as saying.

What Is WHO Saying?

While research claims it has a latent ability to mutate, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said its potential needs further clarity. According to the WHO, the question of whether the NeoCov coronavirus, recently discovered in bats in South Africa, poses a threat to humans, requires further study. Speaking to the media, the global health body said, "Whether the virus detected in the study will pose a risk for humans will require further study." It further added that it "works closely" with the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the UN Environment Program (UNEP)in order to "monitor and respond to the threat of emerging zoonotic viruses."

The WHO also told the media that its experts were aware of this research, and "thank the researchers for sharing their findings in a preprint." "Animals, particularly wild animals, are the source of more than 75 per cent of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Coronaviruses are often found in animals, including in bats which have been identified as a natural reservoir of many of these viruses," the global body said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

RECOMMENDED STORIES