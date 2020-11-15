Researchers have discovered new drug compounds that target a protein that enables the novel coronavirus and other viruses with the pandemic potential to replicate in human cells an advance that may lead to new therapeutics for COVID-19. According to the researchers including those from the University of Maryland in the US these compounds disrupt the functioning of a protein complex inside human cells that are critical for the replication and survival of coronaviruses including the one that causes COVID-19. The scientists believe the findings published in the journal PNAS could lead to the development of new broad-spectrum antiviral drugs that