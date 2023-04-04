New Chip-Based RT-PCR Test Can Diagnose H3N2/H1N1 In Just An Hour

Truenat H3N2/H1N1 test can provide sample-to-result in an hour’s time.

Diagnosis of H3N2/H1N1 becomes easier, faster and more effective with a new chip-based RT-PCR test developed by Molbio Diagnostics.

Since the beginning of this year, India has been witnessing a surge in influenza viral infections, mostly caused by the Influenza A virus subtype H3N2, followed by H1N1 subtype. These viruses can spread easily from an infected person through respiratory droplets, produced while coughing, sneezing ort talking. Early diagnosis of the H3N2/H1N1 infection is important to control the spread and reduce influenza-related morbidity and mortality.

To this end, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved a chip-based RT-PCR test can detect and quantitatively diagnose H3N2/H1N1 in just one hour. Developed by Molbio Diagnostics, the Truenat H3N2/H1N1 can be identify if you're infected with the H3N2 or the H1N1 virus.

Molbio Diagnostics launces Truenat H3N2/H1N1 test

Chip-based Real Time Duplex PCR Test for H3N2 and H1N1

The company claims that it is the first point-of-care Real-Time PCR test that aids in the confirmatory diagnosis of Influenza infections, and it can provide sample-to-result in an hour's time.

Further, the company states that the new H3N2/H1N1 test will work on the existing Truenat machines that are deployed in private labs and hospitals across the country. TruenaH3N2/H1N1 test is the latest addition to its respiratory disease portfolio.

Sriram Natarajan, CEO, Founder, and Director, of Molbio Diagnostics, said that with the launch of TruenaH3N2/H1N1 has further strengthen the capability of the Truenat platform, allowing it to provide complete testing solutions for respiratory illnesses. This will enable health care professionals to combat any kind of pandemics and disease outbreaks at early stage.

Dr. Chandrasekhar Nair, CTO, and Director, Molbio Diagnostics, added that molecular methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) or Real-Time PCR are revolutionizing disease diagnosis and management.

Truenat is a point-of-care, portable, battery-operated, IoT-enabled, Real-Time PCR platform that offers tests for over 40 diseases including COVID-19, TB, HCV, HBV, HIV, HPV, Dengue, Malaria, Influenza, Nipah and typhoid.