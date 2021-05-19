Scientists from Australia and the US have developed an experimental direct-acting antiviral therapy that shows promising results against Covid-19. Ever since the onset of the pandemic scientists all over the world are working tirelessly to find a way to mitigate the risk of coronavirus if not eliminate it. In the process they have produced several vaccines and run clinical trials on existing medication that could work against the microscopic villain. So far Tamiflu zanamivir and remdesivir are the few antiviral that could help reduce symptoms and help people recover from the disease. New Antiviral Approach Effective Against New Covid Variants