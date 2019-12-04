A team of researchers from Lancaster University and Airedale NHS Foundation Trust are using a specialised chemical analytical technique called Raman Spectroscopy on biopsies to identify the molecular structure of different types of breast cancer, as well as variations within each cancer cell group. The results of the study were published in the journal Expert Review of Molecular Diagnostics. Raman analysis is able to provide real-time information on cells and can be used to check how the cells are behaving, spreading and emerging elsewhere in the body. After identifying the chemical fingerprints of breast cancer cells, and observing how they