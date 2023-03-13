‘Never Miss a Dialysis Policy’: 38-Year-Old Patient Acing Kidney Treatment For 16 Years

Many people with end-stage renal disease who receive either dialysis or a kidney transplant can live for decades.

The woman was diagnosed with permanent kidney damage at 22 years of age following pregnancy

The life expectancy for a person receiving dialysis is around 5 to 10 years. Some can live for 20-30 years. People who receive a donor's kidney can go to live for around 15-20 years before needing a new kidney.

A 38-year-old Rajni's (name changed) life (from Delhi) was jolted with uninvited life-long kidney damage right after her first pregnancy. She was 22 years old and delivered a child when she got diagnosed with damaged kidneys.

As per experts who treated her at a Delhi hospital, she is a great example of how holistic treatment in dialysis procedures can give longevity to patients who have lost hope of living a normal life.

During her first pregnancy, Rajni developed puerperal sepsis which resulted in permanent damage to the kidneys. When at that time a kidney biopsy was performed, she was diagnosed with permanent kidney damage called diffuse cortical necrosis. She was advised for twice-a-week maintenance hemodialysis (MHD).

According to Dr Prem P Varma, Chairman, Department of Nephrology (Primus Super Speciality Hospital) informed: "Rajni's daughter also accompanies her often for dialysis sessions. As Rajni couldn't find a suitable match for a renal transplant, her daughter is waiting to complete 18 years to donate the kidney to her mother."

Rajni, who is now a professional baker said: "The mantra for longer life on dialysis includes never missing a dialysis procedure along with regular medical advice, observance of good hygiene and eating a balanced diet. I can surely say from my experience that dialysis is not the end of life. It's just you need to learn to live with it."

Every year in India, approximately 2 to 2.5 lacs new patients are diagnosed with end-stage kidney failure out of which only 5 per cent receive renal transplants while others remain on dialysis for a variable period of time. Life on dialysis is quite challenging and requires regular management of the disease. However, a positive approach and acceptance of the state of the disease with adequate treatment can help patients like Rajni to continue their normal life.

