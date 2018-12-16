Did you ever think of monkeys helping us fight a deadly disease? Yes, turns out that world’s oldest monkey named the Rhesus macaque is giving us its helping hands to save the mankind. According to the scientists, monkeys could be prompted to produce neutralizing antibodies against one strain of HIV that resembles the resilient viral form that most commonly infects people.

During the study, the researchers identified the rare areas on HIV and the immune system to make antibodies attack those areas. Further, the scientists showed the needs to produce neutralising antibodies that bind to the outer envelope protein trimer of the virus. To carry out the same, they tried to protect the monkeys from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab.

The study results published in the Journal of Immunity showed that the neutralising antibodies that have been induced by vaccination was able to protect animals against viruses that look similar to real-world HIV.

Currently, human trial is not possible, however, the study has given enough hope for the HIV vaccine strategy. Meanwhile, it has been found by the researchers that HIV protection wane as the high titers fell in the weeks and months following vaccination. While continuously exposing animals to the virus in tracking the titers, they determined the titers needed to keep HIV at bay.

Burton, one of the study researchers quoted as saying, “This research gives an estimate of the levels of broadly neutralizing antibodies that we may need to induce through vaccination in order to protect against HIV globally.”