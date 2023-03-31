Delhi Neurosurgeon Arrested For Forcing Patients Into Buying Surgical Instruments At High Prices

The arrested has been accused of bribery and corruption charges have been placed on him.

The accused arrested by CBI used to force patients into buying surgical instruments at elevated prices.

In a raid, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a neurosurgeon from Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The crime agency arrested four others alongside the doctor. The accused was involved in illegal medical activities and bribery in exchange for providing medical advice.

The arrested has been identified as an associate professor working with the Neurosurgery department at Safdarjung hospital. Alongside him, the other four accomplices including a middleman and the owner of a surgical store who was allegedly involved in the scam have also been arrested.

Reportedly, the arrested has been accused of bypassing all rules of the hospital by taking help from these middlemen and asking the patients to purchase surgical instruments from a fixed surgical shop at an inflated price to facilitate surgery.

As per reports, the accused allegedly directed his patients to pay bribes that ranged from Rs 30,000 up to over one lakh. The deposits were reportedly made into a middleman's private account in the bank.

Medical corruption has been prominent in the health sector. It can trap people in a cycle of poverty, exaggerate the existing inequalities in income, can make poor people's access to healthcare difficult, can lead to an increase in patient care cost and can contribute to ill health and suffering.

