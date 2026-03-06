Nepal Election 2026 Results: Balen Shah set to become the next PM at 35 – how the Gen-Z leader survived a high-pressure campaign

Nepal Election Results 2026: RSPs senior leader Balendra Shah is leading by a wide margin in Jhapa-5, according to the preliminary vote count. Let's take a look at how such high-intensity election campaigns can take a toll on young political leaders.

Balen Shah, The New PM of Nepal

Nepal Election 2026 Results: The newly formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), led by former rapper Balendra Shah, known by his Gen-Z followers as Balen Shah, has emerged as the early frontrunner in the parliamentary elections, leading in 94 constituencies nationwide as initial vote counting continues.

As of now, the Rashtriya Swatantrata Party is leading on 72 seats, while Shah has widened his lead over KP Sharma Oli in Jhapa-5 to over 4,000 votes. The 35-year-old leader was not very prominent until 2013, but later he became an overnight rap sensation and got a tremendous fan following among the youth. In 2022, he made history by winning the mayor's post of Kathmandu by contesting as an independent candidate.

Although these campaigns look like just a win or a loss fortune, a lot goes into it - this includes the high-stress levels that most of the leaders contesting has to battle to run the election campaign. In a study, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has explained - "Stress can be defined as a state of worry or mental tension caused by a difficult situation. Stress is a natural human response that prompts us to address challenges and threats in our lives. Everyone experiences stress to some degree. The way we respond to stress, however, makes a big difference to our overall well-being."

What Balen Shah's Illness Reveals About Political Burnout: EXPLAINED

In February, 2026, Balen Shah was diagnosed with severe stomach ache, due to dehydration, and food poisoning. Reports suggest that during the campaign trail, Shah experienced symptoms including abdominal pain, extreme weakness, and vomiting before receiving medical treatment, after which his condition was reported to be stable.

According to the health experts, these symptoms are not uncommon among leaders involved in intense political campaigns, where long travel schedules, sleep deprivation, and psychological stress can take a serious toll on the body.

You may like to read

In a study that was published in Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology, researchers stated that psychological stress can disrupt digestive function, causing such unusual stomach symptoms. The intensity of the stress can also alter appetite - leading to either excessive food consumption or a visible reduction in eating.

WHO explains - "When stress hormones remain elevated for extended periods, they may also alter gut microbiota, further aggravating digestive discomfort."

Who Is Balendra Shah - The New PM of Nepal?

Shah, 35, drew large crowds, mostly young voters, in pre-poll rallies. Known as Balen, he joined the RSP, led by a former TV host-turned politician, Rabi Lamichhane, last December. He was an undeclared leader of the youngsters who led the protests against widespread corruption in September last year.

Balen also helped form the interim government of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to oversee the vote.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.