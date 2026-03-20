Neil Sedaka Cause of Death: Legendary singer dies at 86 due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease induced kidney failure

Neil Sedaka Death News: The legendary singer-songwriter died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with kidney failure listed as a contributing factor, according to a death certificate.

Music Legend Neil Sedaka Dead At 86

Neil Sedaka Cause of Death: Neil Sedaka, the legendary singer-songwriter, breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 86. According to the death certificate, the music legend died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with kidney failure listed as a contributing factor.

According to news reports, the 86-year-old singer was taken to the hospital on the morning of February 27 and died later that day.

The American Heart Association says the condition is the leading cause of death across the world, resulting from the accumulation of fats, cholesterol, and plaque in the arteries.

What Is Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease

Atherosclerosis is when fat and cholesterol build up inside one's arteries. This buildup, called plaque, can make the arteries narrower, so blood can't flow as easily, according to the Mayo Clinic. Sometimes the plaque can break open, which can cause a blood clot.

This is a developing news, more details will be added soon...

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