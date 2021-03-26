If you’re travelling to Bengaluru, you would be required to show a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report. In view of the surging COVID-19 cases, Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state across the country to carry a negative COVID test report (with the test having been taken through RT-PCR method within the previous 72 hours) from April 1. In addition, the state Health Department has also decided to stamp the hands of infected visitors to isolate and quarantine them to contain the pandemic. Also Read - India records over 50,000 daily COVID-19 cases: These 6 states account for 81% of the new cases

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said that Bengaluru is witnessing a spike in daily cases due to an increasing number of infected visitors from other states, especially Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab where fresh cases have been surging of late. Over 60 per cent of cases in Bengaluru comprise interstate travellers, he said Also Read - COVID-19 test mandatory for Kumbh Mela participants: Uttarkhand HC

Bengaluru is the epicentre of the pandemic in Karnataka. On Thursday, the city recorded 1,623 fresh cases out of the total of 2,523 from across the state. Till now, the requirement of carrying a negative test report for mandatory for those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh to Bengaluru. From next month, this would be applicable to visitors from all states, the minister said. Also Read - Highest spike in coronavirus cases recorded; Delhi govt tells the reason behind Covid surge

Visitors without COVID test reports will be tested and quarantined till the results are available. The requirement also applies to residents of Bengaluru and Karnataka who are returning to the state from any place outside Karnataka. However, for travelling to other parts of Karnataka – only those coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh need negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test reports.

COVID-19 prevention measures in Bengaluru

The city civic corporation has various precautionary measures to contain the virus spread.

Large gatherings in open spaces limited to 500 people and 200 people in closed premises. Only 50 to 100 people allowed in birthday parties and funerals.

Wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and sanitising hands made compulsory for all citizens and owners of hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and venues.

Any establishments found violating safety protocols such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing would be fined ₹5,000-10,000.

Three large Covid Care Centres across Bengaluru have been reopened to keep all asymptomatic patients for observation and treatment. The state health department has also intensified testing, tracing and treating all cases to reduce active cases across the city. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also decided to provide an ambulance to each of the 198 civic wards to rush infected persons to the nearest hospital for treatment.