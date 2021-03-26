If you’re travelling to Bengaluru you would be required to show a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report. In view of the surging COVID-19 cases Karnataka government has made it mandatory for all passengers arriving in Bengaluru from any state across the country to carry a negative COVID test report (with the test having been taken through RT-PCR method within the previous 72 hours) from April 1. In addition the state Health Department has also decided to stamp the hands of infected visitors to isolate and quarantine them to contain the pandemic. Speaking to reporters on Thursday State Health Minister K.