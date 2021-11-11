Need A Post-Festive Detox? Here Are 5 Yoga Poses To Help You

Festivities are over but we can't say the same about its effect on people. If you too need a post-festive detox, then here are some yoga poses that can help.

It is but natural that we look forward to the festive season because it is a time for togetherness and merriment. Festivals are filled with delectable feasts containing several varieties of dishes, sweets, savouries, and other mouth-watering treats. More often than not despite our strong resolution to practice restraint, we tend to go overboard.

As we meet and greet family and friends, we indulge and get carried away resulting in some weight gain during the festival season. However, if you are one of those people who is worrying about how you can get rid of this excess weight, then yoga comes to your rescue.

Yoga Asanas For A Post-Festive Detox

Practice these simple postures twice a day once in the morning and the evening. Depending on your physical fitness level, stamina, and strength you can hold each posture for up to 30 seconds for a minimum of 5 to 10 seconds initially.

Santolanasana Plank Pose

Lie on your stomach

Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up

Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight

Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned

Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight

Hold for 8 to 10 breaths

Naukasana

Lie down on your back

Lift your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones.

Your toes must be aligned with your eyes

Keep your knees and back straight

Keep your arms parallel to the ground and point forward

Tighten your abdominal muscles

Straighten your back

Inhale and exhale normally

Vrikshasana

Begin by standing in Samasthithi

Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg

Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh

Place it as close to your groin as possible

You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.

After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra

Raise your Pranam towards the sky

Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms

Repeat the same with the alternate leg

Hold for 8 to 10 breaths

Padahasthasana

Begin in Samasthithi

Exhale and gently bend your upper body going only as far as it is comfortable.

Folding forward from the hip joints, instead of the waist.

See if you can place palms on either side of your feet

Try to keep the legs and knees straight, but if you are a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly

Hold for 8 to 10 breaths

Yoga is a wonderful way to build holistic health as it works on all aspects of your well being, including the mind, body, and soul. By making yoga a regular part of your routine, you can enjoy physical health, mental well being, and also remain balanced emotionally.

(The article is contributed by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)