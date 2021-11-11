Need A Post-Festive Detox? Here Are 5 Yoga Poses To Help You

It is but natural that we look forward to the festive season because it is a time for togetherness and merriment. Festivals are filled with delectable feasts containing several varieties of dishes, sweets, savouries, and other mouth-watering treats. More often than not despite our strong resolution to practice restraint, we tend to go overboard.
As we meet and greet family and friends, we indulge and get carried away resulting in some weight gain during the festival season. However, if you are one of those people who is worrying about how you can get rid of this excess weight, then yoga comes to your rescue.
Yoga Asanas For A Post-Festive Detox
Practice these simple postures twice a day once in the morning and the evening. Depending on your physical fitness level, stamina, and strength you can hold each posture for up to 30 seconds for a minimum of 5 to 10 seconds initially.
Place your palms under your shoulders and lift your upper body, pelvis and knees up
Use your toes to grip the floor and keep the knees straight
Ensure that your knees, pelvis and spine are aligned
Your wrists must be placed exactly below your shoulders with your arms kept straight
Hold for 8 to 10 breaths
Naukasana
You may like to read
Lie down on your back
Lift your upper and lower body to balance your sitting bones.
Your toes must be aligned with your eyes
Keep your knees and back straight
Keep your arms parallel to the ground and point forward
Tighten your abdominal muscles
Straighten your back
Inhale and exhale normally
Vrikshasana
Begin by standing in Samasthithi
Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg
Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh
Place it as close to your groin as possible
You may support your foot with your palms to bring it in place.
After you find your balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra
Raise your Pranam towards the sky
Straighten your elbows and ensure that your head is in between your arms
Repeat the same with the alternate leg
Hold for 8 to 10 breaths
Padahasthasana
Begin in Samasthithi
Exhale and gently bend your upper body going only as far as it is comfortable.
Folding forward from the hip joints, instead of the waist.
See if you can place palms on either side of your feet
Try to keep the legs and knees straight, but if you are a beginner, you can bend your knees slightly
Hold for 8 to 10 breaths
Yoga is a wonderful way to build holistic health as it works on all aspects of your well being, including the mind, body, and soul. By making yoga a regular part of your routine, you can enjoy physical health, mental well being, and also remain balanced emotionally.
(The article is contributed by Himalayan Siddha, Grand Master Akshar)