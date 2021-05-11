India, currently home to the ferocious second wave of coronavirus, is finally seeing a dip in the daily active number of Covid cases. With this, recovering rate in the country is also improving. More people are recovering from the disease; however, studies have shown that people who have recovered from Covid-19 may suffer certain complications. Someone with a mild infection may recover in two weeks, whereas a person with a serious infection might take a month to recover completely. Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases, experts are recommending people get vaccinated and take care of themselves. Recovered patients are recommended to get some tests done to ensure the proper functioning of their organs. Also Read - Children As Young As 12 To Get Inoculated With Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine In The US

Post-Recovery Tests For Recovered Covid-19 Patients

Since Covid-19 can leave long-lasting side effects, it is essential to check the functioning of your body, which is why you should take some necessary tests. With more severe infections reported, experts are recommending getting post-recovery tests. Also Read - FDA authorises emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children older than 12 years

IgG Antibody Test

Your body’s immune system creates proteins called antibodies after you have been infected with coronavirus. Getting an igG antibody test will help you determine how immune-protected you are and whether you can donate a plasma or not. If you wish to donate plasma, then you should get your antibody test within a month of recovery. Also Read - Shortage Of Anti-Fungal Drug Used To Treat Mucormycosis Raises Concern

Glucose, Cholesterol Test

Reports suggest that coronavirus can lead to inflammation and clotting, which is why it is essential to keep your vitals in check. Keeping a track of your blood glucose and blood pressure levels is necessary for people in recovery as the virus causes fluctuation in these numbers. It is vital for people with comorbidities such as type-1, type-2 diabetes, cholesterol or are prone to cardiac complications to get this test done.

CBC Test

Complete blood count or CBC test is a blood test used to evaluate your overall health by measuring the different types of blood cells such as RBCs, WBCs, Platelets, etc. Getting this test done will help determine how well you have responded to a Covid infection. It can also help you know if you need to take additional measures after your recovery.

Vitamin D Test

Patients suffering from Covid-19 are recommended vitamin D supplements to help them recover. Since this vitamin is important for immune function, getting this test conducted will help you give you an idea if there is a deficiency.

Neuro-Function Tests

Side-effects of Covid-19 include neurological and psychological symptoms, which may appear weeks or months after you have recovered from the disease. Considering this, healthcare experts are recommending getting these tests a few weeks after recovery. You should see a doctor and get the necessary tests done in case you experience symptoms such as brain fog, anxiety, dizziness, or fatigue. It has also been noted that women over 40 are more likely to suffer from neurological and psychological symptoms.

Chest Scans

Covid-19 infection can have a lasting effect on your lungs, which can prove detrimental if left undiagnosed and untreated. So, get HRTC scans done to know the accuracy in detecting disease severity and knowing the level of lung involvement caused by a coronavirus.

Heart Imaging And Cardiac Screenings

Many people affected with Covid have complained of Covid-19 infection is believed to trigger inflammation, which can cause damage to heart muscles and lead to severe complications. Recovered Covid patients should get imaging scans and heart function tests, especially if they suffered from a moderate or severe infection. You should also consider this test if you experience chest pain.