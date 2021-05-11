India currently home to the ferocious second wave of coronavirus is finally seeing a dip in the daily active number of Covid cases. With this recovering rate in the country is also improving. More people are recovering from the disease; however studies have shown that people who have recovered from Covid-19 may suffer certain complications. Someone with a mild infection may recover in two weeks whereas a person with a serious infection might take a month to recover completely. Amid the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases experts are recommending people get vaccinated and take care of themselves. Recovered patients are