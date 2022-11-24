Nearly 40 Mn Children Missed A Measles Vaccine Dose In 2021 Due To COVID-19: WHO-CDC Report

Increasing the vaccine coverage to 95 per cent in all sections of India is the objective. In high-risk districts, outbreak preparedness and responding rapidly play an essential role.

Measles vaccination coverage declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated 9 million measles cases were reported worldwide in 2021.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, routine immunization services were badly disrupted across the globe, putting millions of people susceptible to vaccine-preventable diseases. A report jointly published by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has indicated that nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021. While 25 million children missed their first dose, more than 14 million children didn't receive their second dose, the report said, warning of a growing measles threat.

Last year, as many as 22 countries experienced large and disruptive measles outbreaks. According to the WHO-CDC report, an estimated 9 million measles cases were reported worldwide in 2021 and 128,000 people died due to the disease.

The WHO-CDC report noted that the decline in measles vaccination coverage is "a significant setback in global progress towards achieving and maintaining measles elimination" and puts millions of children susceptible to measles infection.

Measles outbreak in India, Centre sends high-level teams to high-risk states

A surge in measles cases has been reported in several Indian states including Jharkhand, Gujarat, Kerala and Maharastra. To take stock of the situation in Ranchi, Ahmedabad, and Malappuram, the Centre is sending high-level multi-disciplinary 3-member teams to these high-risk cities. The Union Health Ministry announced the decision on Wednesday.

The expert teams will undertake field visits to investigate the outbreak and assist the state health authorities in instituting and implementing public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to tackle the increasing cases of measles in these cities, the Ministry said.

Let's eliminate measles, now is the time to accelerate vaccination efforts

The premiere health organizations highlighted measles is almost entirely preventable through vaccination.

"Coverage of 95 per cent or greater of 2 doses of measles-containing vaccine is needed to create herd immunity in order to protect communities and achieve and maintain measles elimination," they said in a joint release.

However, the current global measles vaccination coverage is way below this target, with only 81 per cent of children receiving their first dose, and only 71 per cent of children receiving their second dose, they added.

To prevent measles outbreaks, the CDC and WHO urge countries to prioritize efforts to immunize all unprotected children, including those missed measles vaccination in the last two years.

