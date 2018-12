All children of age group of 9 month to less than 15 years would be provided with an additional dose of MR vaccination. © Shutterstock

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Thursday organised an orientation programme for principals and nodal officers of the non-NDMC schools in a bid to eliminate measles and control rubella.

Notably, in the programme organised by the civic body, around 80 principals and other officers participated. Here, NDMC secretary Rashmi Singh quoted as saying, “Sustained pulse polio campaign was a landmark success in making polio-free country. It was the need of the hour that it should be undertaken on the same pattern so as to eradicate measles and control Rubella in the country.”

Additionally, it has been informed that the NDMC will launch the free MR vaccination campaign for eliminating measles and control rubella from January 16-31, 2019. According to Rashmi Singh, “All children of age group of 9 month to less than 15 years would be provided with an additional dose of MR vaccination.”