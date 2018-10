Lotus Root or Nadru is eaten across several states in India in different ways. It is either made into a curry or eaten as a fried dish. Some even make a stuffing of lotus root. Known for its delicious taste and incredible health benefits, lotus root should feature in your diet regularly. Why? Lotus root is known for its high tannin content that naturally protects your liver from diseases. Lotus root is also a rich source of antioxidants which help fight free radicals and diseases like cancer. Nadru can also make your body cool when you have fever. It can also lower your blood glucose levels making it excellent for diabetics. It also has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties too. Did you know that steamed lotus root is used as a natural remedy for diarrhoea? You must try making this delicious appetizer recipe of Nadru (Lotus Root) Seekh Kebab by Chef Ajay Chopra.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 40 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Almond (sliced) – 80 g

Lotus Stem – 300 g

Green chilies – 4no

Ginger – 5 g

Garlic – 10 g

Roasted chana flour – 30 g

Salt – to Taste

Boiled potato (grated) – 80g

Cottage cheese (grated) – 50g

Green cardamom powder – 3g

Mace powder – 2 g

Brown onion – 50g

Oil – 50 ml (for shallow frying)

Mawa (khoya) – 20 g

Method:

Clean and wash the lotus stem and then cut into thin slices and blanch them for a few minutes. Drain off the water and fry them. Make a paste out of the lotus stem and set aside.

In a bowl, put grated cottage cheese, boiled potato and all spice powders mentioned above. Mix the mixture well to combine all the masala and saffron water.

Make a tikki of the mixture, topped with sliced almond and cook in a nonstick pan with very little oil. Serve with mint chutney.