Through these studies, the researchers tried to calculate change in sugary beverage consumption over the time to analyses its effects on the risk of type-2 diabetes. © Shutterstock.

According to a new study published in the journal of Diabetes Care, that sugar content found in naturally sweet drinks, can also increase the risk of type-2 diabetes. Along with diet soft drinks, that contain artificial sugar, the recent study reveals that consuming natural sugar too does not reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes in the long run.

According to the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health, the benefits of replacing one serving of sugary beverage with coffee or tea may aid in lower risk of type-2 diabetes by two to 10 per cent. It further demonstrates the benefits of replacing these drinks with water, coffee or tea.

The study looked at the data of last 22-26 years, through three different studies–Nurses’ Health Study, the Nurses’ Health Study II, and the Health Professionals’ Follow-up Study. For this, more than 1,92,000 men and women participated. Through these studies, the researchers tried to calculate change in sugary beverage consumption over the time to analyses its effects on the risk of type-2 diabetes.

The study result also showed that the even adding natura sugar doesn’t help in lowering the type-2 diabetes risk. The researches suggest that even though natural juices contain more nutrients, they should also be consumed in moderation.