A microbial infection that can affect one or both of your lungs can be termed as Pneumonia. It can result in inflammation of your lungs due to fluid or phlegm-filled in your lungs. Owing to the weakened state of lungs, people suffering from cold and cough are at a risk of suffering from Pneumonia. Bacteria, viruses, and fungi are the microbes which can cause Pneumonia. You will develop pneumonia if you inhale these microbes via air, food, or water.

You may exhibit symptoms like breathlessness, fever, chills, chest pain due to coughing and many more if you are suffering from it. So, just consult your doctor immediately as seek appropriate medical help as it can deteriorate your quality of life. Moreover, these home remedies will also help you to tackle it. Try them today!