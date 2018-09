Do you know that doing strenuous activities can lead to back pain? © Shutterstock

Lower back pain, known as lumbago, can strike anyone at any time. It is due to some underlying damage to your ligaments or back muscles because of physical injury or any medical condition. As you age, you may suffer from lower back pain more often. We unearth few natural remedies for you.

You may suffer from lower back pain due to lifting heavy objects in a wrong way, because of maintaining a wrong posture, exercising in a wrong way, due to conditions like arthritis and so on. You may exhibit symptoms like a backache, numbness around the affected area, swelling, fatigue and increased body temperature. But, you can get rid of it with these fool-proof tricks.

You can opt for basil (tulsi) leaves: They carry vital oils like eugenol, citronellol, and linalool. These oils have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties which can help you to deal with back pain. You can add tulsi leaves and honey in water and boil it. Drink it right away!

You can opt for garlic: It has components like selenium and capsaicin which has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects and can cure back pain. Take some garlic cloves and crush it. Apply it on the affected area. You will feel relieved!

You can opt for a warm shower: Want to tackle your lower back pain? Take a warm shower right away! It can calm you down and soothe your nerves. Ta da, you will be able to reduce your inflammation. This will help you to get your back on track.

You can opt for pineapples: It is abundant in bromelain which is anti-inflammatory and analgesic in nature and can help you to reduce inflammation. Eat it if you suffer from lower back pain.

Warning: Don’t take your back pain lightly. You will have to consult your expert for a proper diagnosis.