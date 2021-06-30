Every year July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor's Day in India to show gratitude to doctors and healthcare workers for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. The day is also observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1 1882 and died on the same date in 1962 aged 80 years. Marking this special day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity at 3 p.m. tomorrow via video conferencing to show his gratitude