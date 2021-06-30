Every year, July 1 is celebrated as National Doctor’s Day in India to show gratitude to doctors and healthcare workers for their dedication and contributions to society and the community. The day is also observed to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of the legendary physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal, Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy. He was born on July 1, 1882 and died on the same date in 1962, aged 80 years. Marking this special day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity at 3 p.m. tomorrow via video conferencing to show his gratitude towards them for their tireless support in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be hosted by the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: India reports over 53,000 new cases in the last 24 hours

"India is proud of the efforts of all doctors in fighting Covid-19. 1st July is marked as National Doctors Day. At 3 PM tomorrow, will address the doctor's community at a programme organised by @IMAIndiaOrg," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

On many occasions, PM Modi has lauded the role played by healthcare workers in battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. In his monthly radio programme on Sunday, he again praised the doctors for going out of their way to extend help to people during the pandemic.

India lost 798 doctors during second wave of Covid-19

Doctors and healthcare workers have been at the forefront of battling the Covid-19 disease outbreak. They have been playing a crucial role in saving lives of lakhs of people in the country for the last one-and-a-half years, risking their own lives.

The Indian Medical Association on Tuesday said that 798 doctors died during the second wave of Covid-19 across the country. Delhi reported the maximum deaths of doctors at 128, followed by Bihar at 115 and Uttar Pradesh at 79. Maharashtra reported 23 doctor deaths and Kerala reported 24 deaths. Pondicherry reported the lowest deaths of doctors by logging one death only.

According to the IMA president J A Jayalal, 748 doctors succumbed to Covid-19 in the first wave of the pandemic last year.

So far, India’s COVID-19 caseload stands at 3,03,16,897 and total 3,98,454 people have died due to the disease, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

