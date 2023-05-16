National Dengue Day 2023: Cases Spike In Ernakulum And Pune After Intermittent Summer Rain

Dengue cases are already rising in some Indian states after intermittent summer rainfall.

Over the past five years, dengue cases have been on the rise in India. Experts have noted a serious rise on the number of cases each year. Dengue is one of the leading vector-borne diseases which affect many states especially during peak monsoon season. The Union Health Ministry observes the National Dengue Day on May 16th every year to raise public awareness and prevention of the disease.

Dr. Rajkumar, Sr. Consultant- Internal Medicine, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre says, Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease and its cases are on the rise because of the recent rainfall. Symptoms of dengue fever may include sudden high fever accompanied by severe headaches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, joint and muscle pain, and pain behind the eyes.

Dengue Cases In Ernakulum

As per the most recent reports coming from Ernakulum, Kerala, they are witnessing a rise in dengue cases right after the intermittent summer rains. Reports say that about 15 cases are being reported each day. Majority of the cases are being reported from Thrikkakara and Perumbavoor municipalities and Paipra and Choornikkara panchayats.

Dengue Cases In Bengaluru

In Bengaluru, dengue is a major zoonotic disease which spreads very fast especially between the months of May to December and hits the peak between August and October. This year, ISc is aiming at developing an AI automated dashboard that will help predict the areas of dengue spread from early on.

Dengue Cases In Pune

The state of Maharashtra has recorded about 783 dengue cases this year. As per reports, Pune has recorded majority of the cases and has become a hotspot.

What Do Experts Say?

Dr. Rajkumar spoke to The Health Site and went on to day that, "We are witnessing a surge in our hospital and last week 5 patients with dengue symptoms visited our OPD and based on their condition we admitted them. Two of them required Intravenous (IV) fluid supplementation, or drip while three was managed with oral fluids and medications. They are recovering well."

He also said, "dengue fever shares many pathogenic and clinical features with the ongoing Covid-19 virus which might make it very difficult to differentiate the two infections. Prevention is always better than cure so one should take all the precautions to avoid getting infected. It usually takes five to six days for a patient to recover and the two most common complications in dengue that are being seen are low blood pressure and a drop in platelets."

