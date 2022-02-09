Nasal Spray That Reduces COVID-19 Viral Load By 99% In 48 Hours Likely To Hit Indian Markets Soon

Glenmark has received the manufacturing and marketing approval from India's drug regulator for its Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS). Read on to know all about this treatment option.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Canadian pharmaceutical company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. has announced the launch of FabiSpray, a nitric oxide nasal spray (NONS), for the treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 who are at a higher risk of complications from the disease. Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has also given its approval for the manufacturing and marketing for this spray in the Indian market. This nitric oxide nasal spray has potent microbial properties and can apparently kill the COVID-19 virus in the upper airways when it is sprayed over nasal mucosa. It acts as a physical and chemical barrier against the virus and prevents it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

Robert Crockart, Chief Commercial Officer, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said, "We are happy to receive regulatory approval for Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (FabiSpray) and launch it in partnership with SaNOtize. This reaffirms our commitment of providing yet another safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19, and we are confident it will offerpatients a much needed and timely therapy option."

Outcome of the Phase 3 Clinical Trial of this spray

Th approval came as trials across 20 sites in India proved its safety and efficacy. Here, are the highlights of the phase 3 clinical trials of FabiSpray, which was conducted in 306 patients. It was a doubleblind, parallel arm, multicenter study, undertaken to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the spray in non-hospitalized adult patients.

The trial analyzed patients with risk of progression of disease. Participants were non-vaccinated patients, patients in the middle and older age group and patients with co-morbidities.

Researchers saw that there was significant reduction in viral load in the NONS group as compared to the control group.

They also saw that, for the NONS group, the median time to virological cure was 4 days. In the placebo group, this was 8 days.

The NONS group also displayed a 2-point improvement on the WHO Progression Scale (a validated clinical endpoint) as compared to the placebo group.

The trials showed that this nasal spray was safe and well tolerated by patients. No patients experienced moderate, severe, serious adverse events or death during the course of the study.

A tool to fight against emerging variants

According to Dr. Monika Tandon, Senior VP & Head, Clinical Development, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., "The results from this Phase 3, double blind, placebo controlled trial are encouraging. Demonstration of reduction in the viral load has significant positive impact from a patient and community perspective. In the current scenario, with new emerging variants exhibiting high transmissibility, NONS provides a useful option in India's fight against COVID-19."

About the spray

NONS is a safe and effective antiviral treatment for COVID-19. In the first 24 hours, this spray reduces the average viral load by around 95 per cent. Initial trials showed that, after 72 hours, the viral load was reduced by 99 per cent. In the phase 3 trials conducted in India, reduction of viral load was 94 per cent in 24 hours and 99 per cent in 48 hours. This spray can kill almost all variants of COVID-19 virus including Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variant within 2 minutes.

(With inputs from Agencies)

