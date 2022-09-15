Nasal Irrigation Twice Daily With Mild Saline Solution Reduces COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death

Patients who completed nasal irrigation twice daily also reported quicker resolution of COVID-19 symptoms. Most had zero or one symptom at the end of two weeks.

Tested positive for COVID-19? Start doing nasal irrigation twice daily at home to prevent getting severely ill. Flushing of the nasal cavity using a mild saline solution twice daily soon after COVID-19 diagnosis can significantly reduce hospitalization and death, revealed a new study published in Ear, Nose & Throat Journal.

How to do it? Take a cup of boiled or distilled water and add a half teaspoon each of salt and baking soda into it. Now put this solution into a sinus rinse bottle and rinse your nasal cavity with it twice daily.

This easy home remedy is a safe, effective and inexpensive way to reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 illness and related death, said the study authors from Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

Corresponding author Dr. Amy Baxter, emergency medicine physician at the Medical College of Georgia, stated that sinuses function better with extra hydration.

"The solution to pollution is dilution," noted Dr. Baxter and elaborated that the more you flush out your nasal cavity, the better you will be able to get rid of dirt, viruses or any other contaminants.

Nasal Irrigation led to 8.5-fold reduction in COVID-19 hospitalization

For the study, the investigators followed 79 patients aged 55 and older who were enrolled within 24-hours of testing positive for COVID-19 between Sept. 24 and Dec. 21, 2020 and treated at MCG and the AU Health System.

The investigators found an 8.5-fold reduction in COVID-19 hospitalizations in patients who performed this easy, inexpensive practice (twice-daily nasal irrigation with saline) compared to the control group. No fatalities were reported among nasal irrigation group.

According to their study results, less than 1.3 per cent of the participants experienced hospitalization, and no one died was reported.

Most of the patients who consistently irrigated twice daily had zero or one symptom at the end of two weeks compared to those who were less diligent.

The investigators compared their results with the results of a group of patients with similar demographics reported by the CDC during the same timeframe. In the CDC group, 9.47 per cent of the patients were hospitalized and 1.5 per cent died.

The high-risk population, including older people and those with preexisting conditions like obesity and hypertension, may benefit most from this easy, inexpensive practice, the investigators said.