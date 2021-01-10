As India gears up for intramuscular vaccine rollout, public health experts have claimed that intranasal vaccines for coronavirus could be the potential gamechanger in India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. The intranasal vaccine is administered through the nose rather than the muscles. Also Read - 76% of COVID patients have at least one symptoms 6 months after the infection: Study

Intranasal Vaccine Efficacy Superior To That Of Intramuscular Vaccine

Unlike intramuscular vaccine which recently got approval, the nasal vaccine is non-invasive, needle-free, doesn't require trained healthcare workers, eliminates needle-associated risks, suits children and has scalable manufacturing. Several studies suggest that the clinical efficacy of the intranasal vaccine is greater than the injectable vaccine.

Hyderabad based-company, Bharat Biotech has sought approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to conduct clinical trials of its nasal vaccine for coronavirus. Last month, Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Codagenix Inc had announced that they have received that approval in the United Kingdom to begin an early-stage trial of their single-dose, intranasal coronavirus vaccine.

“At the moment, four vaccines are undergoing phase 1 and 2 of nasal vaccine trials in the world. It can be a gamechanger, but it all depends on whether it is safe and effective,” said Lalit Kant, former head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Alluding to the advantages of the nasal vaccine, he said its administration does not require syringes, and it is easy to administer, transport and store. “You can immunise a larger number of people in a small amount of time. There would be no need for people to come back for a second dosage,” the noted epidemiologist said.

Nasal Vaccine Stimulates A Broad Immune Response

Bharat Biotech says that an intranasal vaccine creates a better immune response at the site of the infection. A Broad immune response in the nasal mucosa is vital for blocking both infection and transmission of COVID-19.

The Hyderabad-Based firm further stated that the nosy is the point of entry for the virus, and the immune response of the nasal vaccine will target it. This will help protect you against the disease, infection and transmission of the coronavirus.

“The ease of administration will be the biggest advantage. It can be utilised in larger numbers with lesser operational challenges,” said Anish Sinha, Associate Professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health. He added that the intranasal vaccine can be a gamechanger, particularly in countries which have logistical issues.

Two COVID Vaccines Have Already Been Approved In India

Two intramuscular vaccines – Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s ‘Covishield’ manufactured by Serum Institute of India were approved for restricted emergency use on January 3. These are two-dose vaccines, meaning you need two doses of both vaccines to complete the course and prolong the duration of the vaccine.

