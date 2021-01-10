As India gears up for intramuscular vaccine rollout public health experts have claimed that intranasal vaccines for coronavirus could be the potential gamechanger in India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. The intranasal vaccine is administered through the nose rather than the muscles. Intranasal Vaccine Efficacy Superior To That Of Intramuscular Vaccine Unlike intramuscular vaccine which recently got approval the nasal vaccine is non-invasive needle-free doesn’t require trained healthcare workers eliminates needle-associated risks suits children and has scalable manufacturing. Several studies suggest that the clinical efficacy of the intranasal vaccine is greater than the injectable vaccine. Hyderabad based-company Bharat Biotech has sought