Naomi Watts Talks About Experiencing Menopause In Her 30s: 'Where’s My Purpose?'

Menopause is the natural cessation of the menstrual cycle that is understood to have happened when you've gone 12 months without a menstrual period. For most women, menopause happens in their 40s or 50s, but Naomi Watts went through it when she was in her mid-30s, an experience that she later recalled as the "end of [her] worth". The now-55-year-old actor recently talked about it during an interview with Times Radio.

The 'Watcher' actor said she thought of menopause as "the end" of her career. And because there is often a lack of conversation around it, it made her feel that she does not matter anymore. "So, I kind of spent a lot of time spinning out and turning in on myself, feeling panicked about the end of my career, the end of my worth. If I can't bring children into the world, my partner will probably leave me. What do I mean? Where's my purpose?" the two-time Oscar-nominated actor was quoted as saying, as mentioned in an Independent report.

According to the report, Watts has been trying to spread awareness about the topic that is often considered to be a taboo around the world, by launching her own menopausal beauty brand, 'Stripes'. She purportedly said in the interview that while women discuss periods, first kisses, etc., menopause as a conversation has often remained "shrouded in secrecy".

It takes a lot of courage to openly talk about it, and Watts said she would not have done it had she been younger. Now, in her 50s, she is more comfortable around it. "Maybe, it was just the right timing, maybe that the average age of menopause is 51. Maybe, I just had to get past that milestone to actually admit that that was me," she admitted.

According to Cleveland Clinic, premature menopause happens before the age of 40 and early menopause happens before age 45. The symptoms for these conditions are similar to natural menopause and the causes are often unknown. Starting menopause around age 35 is premature menopause, it stated, adding that many of the causes of premature menopause can also be causes of early menopause. "Some of these reasons include cancer treatment, surgery or certain health conditions. But, sometimes, the cause is unknown. Anything that damages your ovaries or stops your body from making estrogen can cause menopause."