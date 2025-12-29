Nandini CM, Kannada And Tamil TV Actor, Dies By Suicide In Bengaluru

Kannada and Tamil TV actor Nandini CM dies by suicide in Bengaluru. Police begin investigation as industry mourns her sudden death and tributes pour in.

Nandini CM, a Kannada and Tamil television star, died by suicide at her Bengaluru home, shocking the television industry. A death note addressed to her parents reportedly indicated that she was being coerced into marriage and was not mentally prepared for it, as well as that she had been depressed as a result of other circumstances.

Nandini CM's Cause of Death Revealed

As of now, there is no official confirmation of the specific circumstances behind Nandini's death. The police have not revealed any other information, but have stated that more would be provided as the investigation develops.

According to sources, Nandini stated in her message that her parents were forcing her to marry against her will and that she was struggling emotionally. The contents of the note are being evaluated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Industry Mourns, Celebrities to Pay Final Respects

Following her death, several Tamil television celebrities are scheduled to come to Bengaluru to pay their final respects. Nandini's untimely death has greatly affected her colleagues and fans in both the Kannada and Tamil television industries.

Nandini CM's Lead Role in Gowri Earned Praise

In a tragic coincidence, attention has also focused on her recent work in the Tamil serial Gowri, in which her character is said to have consumed poison. While this fact has sparked debate online, officials have not linked her on-screen performance to the circumstances of her death.

Nandini was performing the lead in Gowri at the time of her death, juggling the roles of Kanaka and Durga, which was difficult. Her performance in the serial had gained her acclaim and respect from the audience.

Nandini CM's Work Front

Nandini, who was originally from Kottur, lived in Bengaluru and played minor roles in various renowned Kannada television serials, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, and Neenade Naa. She had established a consistent television presence throughout the years and was well-known in the Kannada entertainment business.

Nandini CM's death has sent shockwaves through the television industry, with many remembering her as a devoted performer whose work spoke to people. Authorities continue to examine the matter, and more information is awaited.

