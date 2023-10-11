Nanded Hospital Reports More Deaths: Concerns Over Neonatal Care Rise

What is the truth behind the controversy?

108 deaths at Nanded Hospital raise questions over neonatal care.

The government hospital in Nanded City, Maharashtra, has faced a series of patient deaths, with 31 fatalities occurring in 48 hours in late September and early October. The situation worsened when an additional 108 deaths were reported in the last eight days, including 11 deaths, including an infant, in the past 24 hours.

Shyam Wakode, the Dean of Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded has maintained that there is no shortage of medicines at the hospital. He reported that over 1,100 patients were checked by doctors, and 191 new patients were admitted in the past 24 hours. While the average death rate decreased from 13 to 11 in 24 hours, these deaths included children born with birth disorders.

Wakode emphasized that the hospital has an adequate stock of medicines, typically managed for three months based on their budget. He denied that any patient had died due to medicine shortage, attributing the deaths to the deteriorating condition of the patients.

However, Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan raised concerns about the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital. He revealed that more than 60 infants were admitted to the NICU, but there were only three nurses to care for them. The situation appeared dire, with one warmer being used for three babies at a time. This shortage of nursing staff and equipment raises significant concerns about the level of care provided to vulnerable newborns in the hospital.

