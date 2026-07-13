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Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : July 13, 2026 6:47 PM IST
Nand Kishore Goena Death News: The father of Zee Essel Group Chairman and media entrepreneur Dr. Subhash Chandra passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 96. According to the reports, his last rites will be performed on Wednesday.
Announcing the news through a heartfelt post on Social Media, Dr. Subhash Chandra paid tribute to his father, describing him as a guiding force whose values and principles shaped generations of the family.
Salute to a life dedicated to service and service to the nation,"Chandra wrote. He further added - "This morning, our revered father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji breathed his last. The entire family is emotional at this moment, but more than grief, we have gratitude for his glorious life of 96 years, which he dedicated to the society and the nation."
Remembering his father's lifelong commitment to public service, Chandra highlighted that Goenka's nation-first resolve, dedication to social service and selfless commitment to Gau Seva remained enduring sources of inspiration for the family. "Babuji, your teachings and values will always be with us," he added.
Goenka leaves behind a lasting social and family legacy. His son, Dr Subhash Chandra, built the Essel Group into one of India's leading business conglomerates and established Zee as a major force in the country's media and entertainment industry.
While his demise marks the end of a long life spanning nearly a century, it also brings attention to an increasingly relevant public health topic healthy ageing. With life expectancy steadily rising across the world, medical experts say that living into the 90s is becoming more common, but the focus is now shifting from simply living longer to living healthier.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthy ageing is not just about adding years to life but ensuring people remain physically active, mentally sharp and socially connected as they grow older. The ability to perform everyday activities independently is considered one of the most important markers of healthy ageing.
Doctors say there is no single formula for longevity. Instead, a combination of lifestyle choices, genetics and access to healthcare determines how well a person ages.
Some of the habits consistently associated with healthy ageing include:
Beyond his service to society, Nand Kishore Goenka was known for his tireless efforts to unite the Vaishya community. He also played a significant role in the development of Agroha, the historic capital associated with Maharaja Agrasen, and contributed to strengthening the Agrasen merchant community through his social initiatives.