Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, passes away at 96: : What does it take to live a long and healthy life?

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha Subhash Chandra, passes away at the age of 96 on Monday in Mumbai. His last rites will be held on Wednesday at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Haryana.

Nand Kishore Goenka, father of Zee-Essel Group Chairman and former Rajya Sabha Subhash Chandra, passes away at the age of 96 on Monday in Mumbai. His last rites will be held on Wednesday at Goenka Udyan in Agroha, Haryana.

Nand Kishore Goena Death News: The father of Zee Essel Group Chairman and media entrepreneur Dr. Subhash Chandra passed away in Mumbai on Monday. He was 96. According to the reports, his last rites will be performed on Wednesday.

Announcing the news through a heartfelt post on Social Media, Dr. Subhash Chandra paid tribute to his father, describing him as a guiding force whose values and principles shaped generations of the family.

Salute to a life dedicated to service and service to the nation,"Chandra wrote. He further added - "This morning, our revered father, Shri Nand Kishore Goenka Ji breathed his last. The entire family is emotional at this moment, but more than grief, we have gratitude for his glorious life of 96 years, which he dedicated to the society and the nation."

Remembering his father's lifelong commitment to public service, Chandra highlighted that Goenka's nation-first resolve, dedication to social service and selfless commitment to Gau Seva remained enduring sources of inspiration for the family. "Babuji, your teachings and values will always be with us," he added.

Goenka leaves behind a lasting social and family legacy. His son, Dr Subhash Chandra, built the Essel Group into one of India's leading business conglomerates and established Zee as a major force in the country's media and entertainment industry.

While his demise marks the end of a long life spanning nearly a century, it also brings attention to an increasingly relevant public health topic healthy ageing. With life expectancy steadily rising across the world, medical experts say that living into the 90s is becoming more common, but the focus is now shifting from simply living longer to living healthier.

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According to the World Health Organization (WHO), healthy ageing is not just about adding years to life but ensuring people remain physically active, mentally sharp and socially connected as they grow older. The ability to perform everyday activities independently is considered one of the most important markers of healthy ageing.

What Helps People Live Longer?

Doctors say there is no single formula for longevity. Instead, a combination of lifestyle choices, genetics and access to healthcare determines how well a person ages.

Some of the habits consistently associated with healthy ageing include:

Eating healthy is important as your age. What you eat, impacts how your body reacts. Indulging in mild exercises is important to keep the immune system strong and active. A regular walking or exercise is all that is needed. Managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease Ensure that you body is getting adequate sleep every night - this helps restore energy into the cells and help it stay healthy. Undergoing regular health check-ups for early detection of illnesses

Beyond his service to society, Nand Kishore Goenka was known for his tireless efforts to unite the Vaishya community. He also played a significant role in the development of Agroha, the historic capital associated with Maharaja Agrasen, and contributed to strengthening the Agrasen merchant community through his social initiatives.