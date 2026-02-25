Nallakannu Health Updates: Veteran CPI Leader R. Nallakannu Dies At 101 After Suffering Multi-Organ Failure In Chennai

R. Nallakannu Health Status: Nallakannu was widely respected for his decades-long political career, simplicity, and commitment to social justice. His death marks the end of an era in Tamil Nadu politics, with leaders across party lines expressing grief and paying tribute to his contributions.

Nallakannu Death News: The Veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu breathed his last on Wednesday, after being on a ventilator for a few days. He suffered multi-organ failure. He was 101.

The 101-year-old political leader has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital since February 1.

"He was not able to tolerate treatment and his condition deteriorated further on Wednesday," closed sources told the media. He was declared dead by doctors at 1:55pm on Wednesday.

According to reports, doctors had been closely monitoring his condition over the past few days as multiple vital organs began to weaken due to advanced age and associated medical complications. Despite intensive medical care and supportive treatment, his condition deteriorated, leading to multi-organ failure a life-threatening state in which more than one vital organ system stops functioning effectively.

What Is Multi-Organ Failure?

Multiple organ failure (MOF) or Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) is a critical, often fatal, medical condition where two or more organ systems (e.g., heart, lungs, kidneys, liver) fail to function properly, requiring immediate intensive care. It is typically caused by severe systemic inflammation, sepsis, or major trauma.

