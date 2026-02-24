Nallakannu Health Update: CPI Leader Critical, Family Says ‘His Condition Is Declining, Doctor's Are Struggling'

Nallakannu Health Update: The health of veteran leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) R. Nallakannu deteriorated, as he continued to receive medical treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai on Monday.

Nallakannu Health Updates: Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Nallakannu remains in critical condition as his health continues to deteriorate at a government hospital in Chennai, his family and party sources confirmed on Monday. The centenarian leader has been under intensive medical care for more than 20 days at the Stanley Medical College Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after developing breathing complications, and recent reports indicate a further decline in his condition that has left doctors closely monitoring him around the clock.

"He has been undergoing treatment since the last 20 days. There has been a deterioration in his health, according to doctors treating him," CPI state secretary M Veerapandian told reporters.

Senior party leaders and politicians, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, have visited the 101-year-old to enquire about his health, underscoring growing concern over his fragile state. According to CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian, medical teams are continuing efforts to stabilise him, but his condition has worsened in recent days, prompting alarm within the party and among his supporters.

