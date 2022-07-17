Nairobi Fly Infection Creates Panic In Bihar's Border: Know All About The Skin-Burning Disease

Amid the rise in COVID infections, some districts in Bihar are experiencing an outbreak of Nairobi fly infection which previously affected more than 100 people in Sikkim.

As India continues to grapple with the fourth wave of India and monsoon diseases on the rise, another infection has scared people in Bihar's Seemanchal region with people facing the threat of the Nairobi fly. The health department is on notice after several persons in the Kishanganj area of Bihar contracted the Nairobi fly. The authorities are educating the populace about how to avoid being bitten by the Nairobi fly. Despite the absence of official statistics about the number of infected patients, the health authority has ordered the doctors to make preparations if the number of cases rises in the area.

Nairobi Fly Infection Also Reported In Sikkim

Recently, reports from Sikkim suggested that more than 100 students at an engineering college in the city experienced severe skin infections following contact with Nairobi flies. According to reports, while some sick kids completely healed post medication, one student who contracted the insect had to have surgery on his hand.

What Is Nairobi Fly Infection?

The Nairobi fly belongs to the rove beetle family called Staphylinidae. These flies have the potential to burn or irritate human skin. Other names for Nairobi flies are Kenya flies and dragon bugs. They are members of the Paederus eximius and Paederus sabaeus species.

TRENDING NOW

The dangerous Nairobi fly bites humans and discharges a toxic acidic liquid called pedrin that causes burning in the skin's afflicted areas. If the liquid gets in the eyes or sits on the eye, it can cause blindness. When the pedrin in the blood interacts with that of the Nairobi fly, also known as the acid fly, it may cause harm to the body's essential organs. According to a report by The Conversation, "Burns are caused when the beetle is slightly or completely squashed. This releases the 'juices' from the haemolymph, the invertebrate equivalent of blood."

Affected areas should be washed with soap and water. If a fly lands on you while you are sleeping under a mosquito net, make sure to gently brush it off.

RECOMMENDED STORIES