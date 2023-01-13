Nagin 6 Star Mahekk Chahal Shares Recovery Story After Getting Released From ICU

Mahekk Chahak suffered from damaged lungs and fluctuated oxygen level after getting diagnosed with Pneumonia. She had to be admitted to the ICU.

The Naagin 6 fame, Mahekk Chahal was recently admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. In a video that the actress posted in social media, she shared that she was having 'normal cold-like' symptoms which she ignored at first. But gradually the symptoms became severe after which she had to be admitted to the hospital. As per recent reports, the actress was discharged from the hospital and is doing much better. She also shared that she did not take much care of her health she was travelling from one country to another. She probably got infected because of sudden changes in the climate of Chicago and Delhi. The actress shared, "I collapsed on January 2. I felt like knives piercing in my chest I couldn't breathe. I was admitted to the Holy family hospital for 3-4 days."

"Don't Ignore Symptoms", Advises Mahekk Chahal

On her Instagram post she advised her fans to consider her experience as a cautionary tale and never ignore serious symptoms and seek medical care if they get worse. As per reports, she said, "So if you have pain in the chest while breathing or coughing, go to the doctor and please get it checked, so that you don't end up in the hospital like me." After her recovery, Chahal is currently resting at home and she also shared her sincere gratitude and thanks for the love and support from everyone.

How Serious Was Her Condition?

Mahekk was hospitalized in Mumbai and was in the intensive care unit (ICU). The actors condition had worsened. Both her lungs were severely damaged, her oxygen levels were quite fluctuated and she had to be admitted to the the intensive care unit (ICU). After her treatment she reported that she was feeling a lot better and was grateful to the doctors who took great care of her.