Mysterious Liver Disease Claims Its First Victim, Cases Reported In 12 Countries

WHO has confirmed that the mysterious liver disease predominantly affecting children in the UK has claimed one life recently.

Even as the world continues to contemplate the intricacies of SARS-CoV-19, a new mysterious disease has become a cause of concern in some parts of the globe. A mysterious liver disease has now been discovered in children in certain parts of the United States and Europe, primarily the United Kingdom.

Since there is no recognised cause for the mystery liver condition, the disease is slowly becoming a growing source of concern in affected areas. This mysterious illness that is only affecting children was brought to attention by the World Health Organisation (WHO) earlier this month.

Mysterious Liver Disease Claims One Life As It Spreads

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that one kid has died from a mysterious strain of acute hepatitis that has now been detected in 12 countries.

According to the UN, there have been 169 unusual incidences of acute hepatitis, a liver inflammation, among young infants. According to The Guardian, 17 of them grew so ill that they had to get liver transplants. At least 114 infections have been reported in the United Kingdom, with 13 cases in Spain and 12 in Israel. In addition to the United States, the pandemic has expanded to Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, Italy, France, Norway, Romania, and Belgium.

What Is The Mysterious Liver Disease?

According to experts, mild pediatric hepatitis is not unheard of, but severe hepatitis among healthy children is rare and concerning. The mystery liver disease has primarily affected children aged 1 to 6 years old in the United States and the United Kingdom so far.

Symptoms of the disease have been found to be similar to those of other liver illnesses such as hepatitis or inflammation, however, the aetiology is unknown. Patients with strange liver conditions have complained of jaundice, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

The liver is responsible for processing nutrients, filtering blood, and fighting infections. If left untreated, hepatitis can be life-threatening. Ongoing research will determine the exact cause and nature of the mysterious strain of hepatitis.

Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Here are the signs and symptoms of the mysterious disease you should know about:

Itchy skin

Jaundice (yellow eyes and skin)

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Abdominal pain

Pale faeces

Dark urine

High temperature

(with inputs from agencies)

