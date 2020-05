The novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 behaves in unpredictable ways. When the pandemic first made its presence felt, scientists thought that this disease causes severe complications in the elderly and people with underlying and chronic conditions. But gradually they saw that even younger and otherwise healthy people started succumbing to the virus. The general belief was that children were relatively safe though they may be carriers of the deadly contagion. But then reports of complications and unusual symptoms in children started doing the rounds. Also Read - Beware: Contrary to expectations, COVID-19 may have mutated into a more virulent strain

Now, it has come to light that around 15 children were hospitalized in New York recently with Kawasaki disease or symptoms of toxic shock. All of them were between the ages of 2 to 15 years. Four of these children were infected with COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 49,391 as death toll reaches 1,694

Kawasaki syndrome and the link to COVID-19

Doctors admit that they do not know the full spectrum of the disease yet. All the patients were given admission in pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) and they needed cardiac and respiratory support. They also exhibited symptoms of fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting or diarrhea. According to doctor, more than half of the 15 children were given blood pressure support and five needed mechanical ventilation. However, there were no fatalities. Soon after, there were reports from European countries about children coming in with inflammatory syndrome, which is similar to Kawasaki syndrome. Experts suspect a COVID-19 link, but they are not sure yet. Also Read - COVID-19 detection made easier with new smart patch that sits at base of throat

Symptoms of Kawasaki Syndrome

This inflammatory condition causes swelling and redness in blood vessels in the body. It is more common in children below the age of 5 years and is easily treatable. If your child has this condition, he or she will exhibit fever, bloodshot eyes and rashes on the back, abdomen, arms, legs, and genital area. He or she may also get dry and cracked lips, a sore throat and swollen lymph nodes in the neck. Sometimes, you may notice a white coating with red bumps on the tongue and swelling in the palms and soles that may appear purple.

All the above symptoms may be accompanied by peeling skin on the hands and feet, severe joint pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting and stomachache.

What you need to know as a parent

A few of the symptoms of Kawasaki Syndrome are very similar to COVID-19. Fever, diarrhea, sore throat, are common symptoms of the current pandemic. Sometimes, the appearance of these symptoms may not indicate COVID-19. But since now we are in the middle of a global pandemic, it is best not to take any chances. If you notice any of the above-mentioned signs in your child, you need to contact a healthcare professional immediately. Get your child tested for COVID-19. Since there have been cases of children testing positive for the novel coronavirus after coming in with symptoms of Kawasaki Syndrome, experts say that any such signs may actually indicate COVID-19 infection. Be alert because your prompt action can save your child from complications that comes with the current contagion.