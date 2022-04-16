Mysterious Disease Kills 7 Children In Rajasthan: Watch Out For These Symptoms In Kids

Although the cause of their deaths is not known yet, it seems to be cases of some acute viral disease, said Joint Director (Health), Jageshwar Prasad.

A 'mysterious disease' has claimed lives of seven children in Rajasthan's Sirohi district. The children aged between 2 and 14 years within a day of showing varying from fever to seizures. They were all residents from Fulabai Kheda and Fulaber villages in Sirohi, and died between April 9 and 13.

Three of the seven deceased children had apparently consumed local flavoured ice. But Prasad ruled out a case of acute food poisoning.

He added that health officials are monitoring situation, and houses are being surveyed and samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur for testing. In addition, teams of doctors from Jaipur and Jodhpur would be visiting the area.

Kuldeep Singh, head of the paediatric department at Jodhpur's All India Institute of Medical Sciences, also suggested that it is likely a case of viral infection.

Prasad also informed that three more children with mild symptoms of cold have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. One of them has pneumonia, he stated.

Common viral infections in children and related symptoms

Children are vulnerable to viral infections like flu, common cold, bronchiolitis, measles, chickenpox, and hepatitis. Viral infections are more common during seasonal changes. Children can catch a viral infection from an infected child from a childcare centre, kindergarten or school, or through contaminated food and water.

Viruses can also cause of ear infections, tonsillitis, dengue, smallpox, warts, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in children.

Although symptoms can differ depending on which virus is causing the infection, the most common signs and symptoms of a viral infection in children are:

A runny or blocked nose

A sore throat

Watery red eyes

Sneezing or coughing

Fever and chills

Diarrhoea and vomiting

Rashes that blanch upon pressing

Lack of appetite

Lethargy

Body ache

If your child shows no improvement in 48 hours, or the symptoms get worse, seek medical treatment.

With inputs from agencies

