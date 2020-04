While treating COVID-19 patients, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City saw that some patients had signs of blood thickening and clotting in different organs of their bodies. @Shutterstock

COVID-19 continues to perplex doctors and scientists across the world. It continues to behave in an unpredictable manner and throws up new challenges at every step. We know that this disease can cause severe complications. It affects the lungs and causes respiratory failure. The new strain of coronavirus also goes on to affect your kidneys, liver and heart. The recent case of skin discolouration of two recovered Chinese doctors due to liver damage is a case in point. This deadly contagion also affects your gastrointestinal system and brain. Now New York doctor have stumbled upon a new complication of this virus. Also Read - Your child may be at risk: Save him from COVID-19 by taking precautions in time

New challenge thrown at doctors

While treating COVID-19 patients, doctors at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City noticed a mysterious occurrence in the blood of some patients. They saw that some patients had signs of blood thickening and clotting in different organs of their bodies. This is a new challenge and experts are now trying to figure out how the blood is clotting in different organs of the body. Also Read - Chinese doctors’ skin turns dark after COVID-19 recovery: What could have caused it?

In the said hospital, kidney dialysis catheters were getting clogged with blood clots. Pulmonologists noticed that some patients on mechanical ventilators hardly had any blood in parts of their lungs. Neurosurgeons were overwhelmed by a surge in strokes cases because of blood clots. Forensic doctors have seen some people’s lungs fill with hundreds of micro-clots. Doctors warn that there is a real danger of some larger blood clots breaking off and travelling to the brain or heart, causing a stroke or heart attack. Most of the patients experiencing thickening of blood were in a younger age group. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 23,077 as death toll reaches 718

The way forward

The first things that doctors are doing is putting patients on blood -thinning medications. They hope that this will prevent further complications. But all agree that it is still too early to say if this will work. Experts however caution that this treatment may not work on older patients because these medications may increase the risk of bleeding in the brain and other organs.

But experts from Emory University health system in Atlanta say that despite being put on anticoagulants, some patients were still developing clots.

Other unsettling complications of COVID-19

This disease seems to have a way of shaking the confidence of doctors. Just when they think they know what to expect, something new comes up. They have to act out of the textbook in many cases to try and save their patients. COVID-19 keeps throwing up new complications even before one can get a grip of the previous one. This is a serious matter because there is no vaccine and no treatment for this disease.

Initially, it was thought that this disease affects the respiratory system and causes viral pneumonia, that can be fatal. Then it was seen that the virus also affects the kidneys, heart, intestines, liver and brain. Soon, patients came in with very low oxygen levels. In some cases, it was so low that healthcare personnel were surprised that patients were still standing on their feet. Then came cases of cardiac arrest of asymptomatic people. Some patients with mild to no symptoms suddenly developed severe complications and died within minutes.