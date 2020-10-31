We are nearing the end of the year and, as yet, there is no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is hope because now many vaccines are in the final stages of clinical trials and we may yet have an effective vaccine soon. Some experts even say that it may be available as soon as the end of the year. Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been clear that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus. Patients of heart diseases are at more risk and the COVID-19 infection also leads to cardiovascular problems. This is what is commonly believed by experts and scientists. Also Read - COVID-19 virus undergoing genetic mutation, becoming more contagious

But now, a new study by experts at New Orleans School of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, suggests that myocarditis caused by COVID-19 may be a relatively rare occurrence. Their findings are published online in Cardiovascular Pathology. Reports of the rate of COVID-19 myocarditis have varied widely, ranging from 60 per cent among middle-aged and elderly recovered patients to 14 per cent among recovered athletes.

Autopsies reveal myocarditis in COVID patients is between 1.4 to 7.2 per cent

According to researchers, although it is clear that COVID-19 impacts the heart and blood vessels, to date, it has been difficult to know how reproducible any changes are due to the relatively small sample size of most autopsy series. The authors collected data from 277 autopsy cases to analyze cardiovascular pathological findings from patients who died from COVID-19 in nine countries around the world. The data from these autopsied hearts were published in 22 papers. After careful review, the authors determined that the rate of myocarditis found in these patients is between 1.4 per cent and 7.2 per cent.

But even low myocarditis rate may mean thousands of deaths

Researchers say that this proves that myocarditis is not nearly as frequent in COVID-19 as has been thought. This finding should be useful for experts to reconsider how to interpret blood tests and heart radiology studies. By bringing the data together from this large number of autopsy cases, researchers determined the spectrum of histologic findings in a better way. Even a low myocarditis rate of 1.4 per cent would predict hundreds of thousands of worldwide cases of myocarditis in severe COVID-19 due to the enormous numbers of infected individuals.

Cardiovascular issues common due to many stressors

Low rates of myocarditis do not indicate that individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 are not having cardiovascular problems, but rather those complications are likely due to other stressors such as endothelial cell activation, cytokine storms, or electrolyte imbalances. Researchers also created a “checklist” for pathologists to use going forward when evaluating COVID-19 at autopsy to provide consistency in investigating and reporting findings. This study demonstrates the importance of conducting an autopsy to help determine what is occurring in the hearts of individuals passing away due to COVID-19.

