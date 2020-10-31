We are nearing the end of the year and as yet there is no end in sight for the COVID-19 pandemic. However there is hope because now many vaccines are in the final stages of clinical trials and we may yet have an effective vaccine soon. Some experts even say that it may be available as soon as the end of the year. Since the beginning of the pandemic it has been clear that the elderly and those with underlying health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the virus. Patients of heart diseases are at more risk and the COVID-19 infection