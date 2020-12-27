In the wake of a mutated Covid-19 virus variant detected in the UK a genomic surveillance consortium has been formed for laboratory and epidemiological surveillance of circulating strains of the SARS-CoV-2 in India the Centre said on Saturday. The genomic surveillance consortium INSACOG has been formed under the leadership of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) New Delhi. Further more than 50 samples of UK returnees are currently under sequencing at the designated laboratories. The journey of Covid-19 variant detection Five percent of the positive cases of COVID-19 from all states and UTs will be tested for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) as part of