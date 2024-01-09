Music Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan Dies At 55 Due To Prostate Cancer

Ustad Rashid Khan

According to the reports, Ustad Rashid Khan was on a ventilator and was receiving oxygen support.

Kolkata: Prominent musician Ustad Rashid Khan has passed away after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer. According to the reports, the 55-year-old musician had been on oxygen support and ventilation at the ICU of a Kolkata hospital. However, his condition started deteriorating following a cerebral attack in December.

Khan, a torchbearer of the Rampur-Sahaswan gharana, mesmerized audiences for decades with his soulful renditions of khayal and thumri. His exceptional vocal range, intricate taar zapta (fast rhythmic patterns), and profound understanding of ragas established him as a legend in the classical music scene.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries expressed their condolences on Khan's demise. "India has lost a cultural icon," the Prime Minister tweeted. "Ustad Rashid Khan's music will forever resonate in our hearts. My deepest condolences to his family and followers."

Prostate Cancer: Understanding The Symptoms of This Silent Cancer

Prostate cancer, often dubbed the "silent killer," is one of the deadliest cancers in the world which accounts for over lakhs of cases every year globally. Its stealthy nature can mean symptoms go unnoticed until the disease progresses, highlighting the importance of awareness and regular checkups.

While many men experience no early signs, some subtle changes can act as red flags. One of these signs and symptoms includes - frequent or urgent urination, especially at night.

The second most dominant sign of this type of cancer is difficulty starting or stopping urination, a weak or interrupted stream, and pain or burning during urination are also potential indicators. Blood in the urine or semen, although less common, is a more serious symptom that warrants immediate medical attention.

